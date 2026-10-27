(FILES) In this file photo taken on January 24, 2019 Swiss bank giant UBS CEO Sergio Ermotti attends a session during the World Economic Forum (WEF) annual meeting, in Davos, eastern Switzerland. - Sergio Ermotti will return as CEO of banking giant UBS to pilot the acquisition of troubled rival Credit Suisse, the board announced on March 29, 2023. Ermotti spent nine years restoring UBS's reputation after its bailout by the Swiss government and the central bank in 2008, as well as the $2.3 billion in losses racked up by a rogue trader in 2011. He is due to take over on April 5 from current boss Ralph Hamers, who has agreed to step down but will remain at his side during a transition period. (Photo by Fabrice COFFRINI / AFP)