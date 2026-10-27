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UBS: Kein Zugriff für externe KI-Modelle auf Kundenkonten

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Unkontrollierbare Entscheidungen von KI-Modellen für Kunden verhindern
 © AFP, FABRICE COFFRINI, Apa
©AFP, FABRICE COFFRINI, Apa
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Die Schweizer Großbank UBS verwehrt externer künstlicher Intelligenz (KI) Zugriff auf Kundenkonten. Man habe unlängst von Fällen gehört, in denen Banken Risiken durch Fehlverhalten von Modellen bei der Verwaltung von Kundenkonten sowie der Verschiebung und Optimierung von Einlagen ausgesetzt gewesen seien, erklärte Konzernchef Sergio Ermotti am Dienstag bei einer Veranstaltung in Zürich. "Wir lassen nicht zu, dass Modelle in die Bank gelangen und dies tun."

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Bezüglich KI gehe es derzeit vor allem darum, unkontrollierbare Entscheidungen von KI-Modellen für Kunden zu verhindern, sagte der UBS-Chef. Es müsse vermieden werden, dass die Technologie wie eine "Black Box" agiere.

Die Integration der 2023 übernommenen Konkurrentin Credit Suisse hatte die UBS bei der Einführung von KI-Anwendungen vorübergehend gebremst. Nun könne sich das Geldhaus jedoch wieder verstärkt auf die Technologie konzentrieren, sagte Ermotti. Er sei froh, dass die Integration fast abgeschlossen sei. Dadurch könne die Bank nun einen größeren Schwerpunkt auf Technologien legen, um die Effektivität und Effizienz des Instituts zu steigern.

(FILES) In this file photo taken on January 24, 2019 Swiss bank giant UBS CEO Sergio Ermotti attends a session during the World Economic Forum (WEF) annual meeting, in Davos, eastern Switzerland. - Sergio Ermotti will return as CEO of banking giant UBS to pilot the acquisition of troubled rival Credit Suisse, the board announced on March 29, 2023. Ermotti spent nine years restoring UBS's reputation after its bailout by the Swiss government and the central bank in 2008, as well as the $2.3 billion in losses racked up by a rogue trader in 2011. He is due to take over on April 5 from current boss Ralph Hamers, who has agreed to step down but will remain at his side during a transition period. (Photo by Fabrice COFFRINI / AFP)

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