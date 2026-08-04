Hohe Chip-Nachfrage treibt Geschäft von Elmos weiter an

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"Die anhaltend hohe Nachfrage, wichtige Produktneuanläufe und unsere sehr gute Projektpipeline stimmen uns auch für die zweite Jahreshälfte zuversichtlich", kommentierte Konzernchef Arne Schneider. Die Prognose bekräftigte Elmos daher. Das Unternehmen hatte diese wegen der guten Geschäfte erst Anfang Mai erhöht. Schneider sieht Elmos dabei "hervorragend positioniert, den profitablen Wachstumskurs auch über 2026 hinaus fortzusetzen".
A photo taken on November 8, 2022 shows the logo of German chip manufacturer Elmos Semiconductor at the company's headquarters in Dortmund, western Germany. The takeover of the chip production of Elmos Semiconductor by the Swedish competitor Silex, subsidiary of the Chinese group Sai Microelectronics, will probably not be approved. The Federal Ministry of Economics and Climate Protection (BMWK) has informed the parties involved that the sale of Elmos wafer production to Silex will probably be prohibited at the upcoming cabinet meeting on Wednesday, November 9, 2022, Elmos announced. (Photo by Ina FASSBENDER / AFP)