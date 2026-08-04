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Hohe Chip-Nachfrage treibt Geschäft von Elmos weiter an

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Elmos profitiert von einer hohen Nachfrage
 © APA/APA/AFP/INA FASSBENDER
©APA/APA/AFP/INA FASSBENDER
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Das deutsche Chipunternehmen Elmos profitiert weiter von einer hohen Nachfrage und hat seinen Wachstumskurs im zweiten Quartal fortgesetzt. Der Umsatz legte um elf Prozent auf 162 Millionen Euro zu, wie das seit Juni im MDAX notierte Unternehmen am Dienstag in Leverkusen mitteilte. Das operative Ergebnis vor Zinsen und Steuern (EBIT) kletterte um knapp 32 Prozent auf 39,6 Millionen Euro nach oben, die entsprechende Marge verbesserte sich um 3,8 Prozentpunkte auf 24,4 Prozent.

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"Die anhaltend hohe Nachfrage, wichtige Produktneuanläufe und unsere sehr gute Projektpipeline stimmen uns auch für die zweite Jahreshälfte zuversichtlich", kommentierte Konzernchef Arne Schneider. Die Prognose bekräftigte Elmos daher. Das Unternehmen hatte diese wegen der guten Geschäfte erst Anfang Mai erhöht. Schneider sieht Elmos dabei "hervorragend positioniert, den profitablen Wachstumskurs auch über 2026 hinaus fortzusetzen".

A photo taken on November 8, 2022 shows the logo of German chip manufacturer Elmos Semiconductor at the company's headquarters in Dortmund, western Germany. The takeover of the chip production of Elmos Semiconductor by the Swedish competitor Silex, subsidiary of the Chinese group Sai Microelectronics, will probably not be approved. The Federal Ministry of Economics and Climate Protection (BMWK) has informed the parties involved that the sale of Elmos wafer production to Silex will probably be prohibited at the upcoming cabinet meeting on Wednesday, November 9, 2022, Elmos announced. (Photo by Ina FASSBENDER / AFP)

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