Dynatrace-CTO: "AI is like summer intern"

Bernd Greifeneder :

Strongly and severely. What makes the "ChatGPT type" of AI so successful is its accessibility to the general public. Every company is experimenting with it. However, 95 percent of pilot projects conducted with this type of AI fail. Everyone is giving it a try, but hardly any of them are delivering the hoped-for added value. AI with LLMs is capable, but not reliable. It had great demo effects, but in actual operation, many people are realizing that it hallucinates, that it does things it shouldn't do. That's why we need software engineers and software architects who can work out the added value.

The world has realized that frontier models, such as GPT5, Gemini, and others, will no longer make giant leaps forward, but will only be improved in detail. The world has realized that an LLM can never solve all requirements, but that several must be linked together. That's why the world is currently moving toward agentic AI.