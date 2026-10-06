©AFP, NICOLAS TUCAT, Apa
In der Eurozone sind die Einzelhandelsumsätze im August etwas weniger gestiegen als erwartet. Die Erlöse kletterten im Vergleich zum Vormonat um 0,1 Prozent, wie das europäische Statistikamt Eurostat am Dienstag in Luxemburg mitteilte. Volkswirte hatten im Schnitt einen Anstieg um 0,2 Prozent erwartet. Im Juli waren die Umsätze noch um 0,6 Prozent gefallen.
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Im Vergleich zum Vorjahr stiegen die Einzelhandelsumsätze in der Eurozone im August um 0,8 Prozent. Im Jahresabstand war ein Zuwachs um 1,0 Prozent erwartet worden.
This photograph shows European flags fluttering outside the Berlaymon building, the EU Commission headquarters, in Brussels on October 2, 2026. (Photo by Nicolas TUCAT / AFP)