Abo

EZ: Umsätze im Einzelhandel geringer gestiegen als erwartet

Subressort
Nachrichtenfeed
Aktualisiert
Lesezeit
0 min
Volkswirte hatten mit Plus von 0,2 Prozent gerechnet
 © AFP, NICOLAS TUCAT, Apa
©AFP, NICOLAS TUCAT, Apa
  1. home
  2. Aktuell
  3. Nachrichtenfeed
In der Eurozone sind die Einzelhandelsumsätze im August etwas weniger gestiegen als erwartet. Die Erlöse kletterten im Vergleich zum Vormonat um 0,1 Prozent, wie das europäische Statistikamt Eurostat am Dienstag in Luxemburg mitteilte. Volkswirte hatten im Schnitt einen Anstieg um 0,2 Prozent erwartet. Im Juli waren die Umsätze noch um 0,6 Prozent gefallen.

von

Im Vergleich zum Vorjahr stiegen die Einzelhandelsumsätze in der Eurozone im August um 0,8 Prozent. Im Jahresabstand war ein Zuwachs um 1,0 Prozent erwartet worden.

This photograph shows European flags fluttering outside the Berlaymon building, the EU Commission headquarters, in Brussels on October 2, 2026. (Photo by Nicolas TUCAT / AFP)

Über die Autoren

Logo
trend. Newsletter

Die wichtigsten Wirtschaftsthemen des Tages

Jetzt anmelden!