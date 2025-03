Hunderttausende strömen in Belgrad zu Protest gegen Vucic

Protesters take part in one of the largest anti-corruption demonstrations since the anti-graft movement in Belgrade on March 15, 2025. Tens of thousands of protesters converge in Serbia's capital Belgrade on March 15, 2025, the latest in a series of anti-corruption demonstrations to upend the Balkan country in recent months after 15 people were killed when a railway station roof collapsed in the city of Novi Sad in November 2024. (Photo by Andrej ISAKOVIC / AFP)