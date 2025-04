Chiphersteller TSMC steigert Gewinn kräftig zum Jahresstart

(FILES) People walk around out of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) Museum of Innovation at its headquarters in Hsinchu on November 21, 2024. Intel and TSMC have reached a preliminary agreement to form a joint venture to operate Intel's chipmaking facilities, tech news outlet The Information reported on on April 3, 2025. The Trump administration reportedly initiated the talks between the two semiconductor giants in an effort to revitalize Intel, which has struggled with manufacturing setbacks in recent years. (Photo by I-Hwa CHENG / AFP)