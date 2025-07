USA kündigen 40-Prozent-Zoll auf Brasilien-Importe an

(FILES) US President Donald Trump holds a chart as he delivers remarks on reciprocal tariffs during an event in the Rose Garden entitled "Make America Wealthy Again" at the White House in Washington, DC, on April 2, 2025. A US federal court on May 28 blocked Donald Trump's "Liberation Day" import tariffs from going into effect, ruling that the president had overstepped his authority with the across-the-board levies. Trump unveiled sweeping tariffs on most trading partners on April 2, with a baseline 10 percent, plus steeper duties on China and the European Union. (Photo by Brendan SMIALOWSKI / AFP)