US-Regierung fordert Abspaltung der Google-Werbeplattform

(FILES) The Google logo is seen outside a building housing Google offices in Beijing on February 4, 2025. A US judge on April 17, 2025 ruled that Google wielded monopoly power in the online ad technology market in a blow that could rattle the tech giant's revenue engine. The federal government and more than a dozen US states filed the antitrust suit against Alphabet-owned Google, accusing it of acting illegally to dominate three sectors of digital advertising -- publisher ad servers, advertiser tools, and ad exchanges. (Photo by GREG BAKER / AFP)