DORDA - Rechtsberatung, die Klarheit schafft. [PORTRÄT]

Auszeichnungen 2024

Mit 25 Client Choice Awards steht DORDA an der Spitze der Mandantenzufriedenheit. Ein Auszug aktueller Auszeichnungen und Rankings zeugen von bester Reputation:

"Unlike other firms, they bring clarity to complex problems."

Legal 500, 2023

"The entire team at DORDA consists of absolute experts in their respective fields. What sets them apart is their incredible dedication to their clients. They approach their work with passion and genuine interest."

Legal 500, 2024

"DORDA stands out for us due to its collaborative partnership that goes beyond the traditional service provider role. Their forward-looking approach empowers us to proactively address future challenges and prepare for upcoming legal developments."

Legal 500, 2024

"DORDA has outstanding lawyers who can cover all of the topics with high business acumen. They understand the sector and market environment, so can give their input into what happens on a wider scale."

Chambers Europe, 2024

"DORDA exhibits extensive knowledge of industry trends and market dynamics and boasts a remarkable track record of delivering strategic advice that consistently assists clients with accomplishing their commercial objectives."

Chambers Europe, 2024