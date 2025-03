Orcel: Kann bis Ende 2027 auf mögliche Commerzbank-Übernahme warten

(COMBO) This combination of pictures created on December 18, 2024 shows.the Unicredit logo on the Unicredit tower in Milan on November 7, 2017 and the logo of German bank Commerzbank is pictured in Frankfurt am Main, western Germany, on September 24, 2024.. Italian bank UniCredit's move to increase its stake in German lender Commerzbank, which further fuelled speculation of a takeover bid, was "uncoordinated and unfriendly", the German government said on December 18, 2024. UniCredit, Italy's second largest bank, said earlier Wednesday it had increased its stake in Commerzbank from 21 percent to around 28 percent. (Photo by MARCO BERTORELLO and Daniel ROLAND / AFP)