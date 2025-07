Einigung bei Neuregelung von Politiker-Social-Media-Accounts

(FILES) A photo taken on April 10, 2025 shows the Chinese social networking service TikTok's logos on a smartphone screen (L) and laptop screen in Frankfurt am Main, western Germany. President Donald Trump announced June 19, 2025 he had given social media platform TikTok another 90 days to find a non-Chinese buyer or be banned in the United States. (Photo by Kirill KUDRYAVTSEV / AFP)