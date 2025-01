Bisher 60 Leichen aus Goldmine in Südafrika geborgen

President of the General Industries Workers Union of South Africa (GIWUSA) Mametlwe Sebei (C) chant slogans while joining community members and workers in a protest during the rescue operation to retrieve illegal miners from an abandoned gold mine in Stilfontein on January 14, 2025. More than two dozen illegal miners have been rescued and at least 15 bodies recovered from an abandoned gold mine in South Africa, as operations continued on January 14, 2025 to reach potentially dozens more people who have been underground for months. (Photo by Christian Velcich / AFP)