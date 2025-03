Mindestens 18 Tote bei Stürmen und Tornados in den USA

POPLAR BLUFF, MISSOURI - MARCH 15: Anthony Hudson, left, helps his sister, Kelsey Webb, right, search through her destroyed home inside of Harmony Hills trailer park on March 15, 2025 in Poplar Bluff, Missouri. Many homes throughout Harmony Hills were damaged by the severe weather on Friday night that left one person dead in Butler County, Missouri. At least 19 people have reportedly been killed after tornadoes and severe storms hit several midwest and southern states overnight. Brad Vest/Getty Images/AFP (Photo by Brad Vest / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)