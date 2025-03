Verunglückter Tanker hatte 220.000 Barrel Kerosin geladen

The MV Stena Immaculate tanker is pictured at anchor in the North Sea, off the coast of Withernsea, east of England, on March 11, 2025, after it was hit by the MV Solong container vessel on March 10. There was no "suggestion of foul play" in a North Sea crash in which the container ship MV Solong slammed into a US military chartered tanker, the MV Stena Immaculate, UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer's spokesperson said Tuesday. (Photo by Paul ELLIS / AFP)