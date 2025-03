Syrische Sicherheitskräfte lösen Proteste in Damaskus auf

People lift placards during a rally called for by Syrian activists and civil society representatives "to mourn for the civilian and security personnel casualties", at al-Marjeh square in Damascus on March 9, 2025. Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa called for national unity and peace on March 9 amid a growing international backlash following the killing of civilians along the country's coast in the worst violence since the overthrow of Bashar al-Assad. (Photo by AFP)