Finanzministerium erwartet für heuer Defizit von 4,5 %

(FILES) The flag of the European Union flies at the EU headquarters during the Special European Council to discuss continued support for Ukraine and European defence, in Brussels on March 6, 2025. The European Union on April 16, 2025 published a list of seven countries it considers "safe", in a bid to speed up migrant returns by making it harder for citizens of those nations to claim asylum in the bloc. (Photo by HATIM KAGHAT / BELGA / AFP) / Belgium OUT