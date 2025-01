Boeing kündigt unerwartet hohen Verlust an

Boeing employees build 777 aircrafts under production at the Everett Production Facility on June 26, 2024 in Everett, Washington. The 777X, Boeing's latest incarnation of the popular 777 family, has received more than 500 orders, although it has not yet entered commercial service. Boeing had originally planned for the jet to enter service in January 2020. But the timeframe has been pushed back to 2025 due to certification delays. The jet still must be certified by the US Federal Aviation Administration. (Photo by Jennifer Buchanan / POOL / AFP)