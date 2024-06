ANC verliert in Südafrika absolute Mehrheit

South African President and President of the African National Congress (ANC) Cyril Ramaphosa delivers his remarks after the official announcement of the South African general election results in the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) National Results Center at the Gallagher Convention Centre in Midrand, on June 2, 2024. South Africa's governing African National Congress (ANC) lost its 30-year-old outright majority in this week's election, winning only 159 seats in the 400-seat parliament, official results showed on June 2, 2024. (Photo by Michele Spatari / AFP)