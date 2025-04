Aluminium-Riese Alcoa baut US-Kapazität nicht aus

A picture taken on November 23, 2016 shows stacks of aluminium scrapings at the Maaden Aluminium factory in Ras Al-Khair Industrial area near Jubail City, 570 kms east of the Saudi capital Riyadh. Maaden Aluminium is a joint venture between the Saudi Arabian Mining Company (Maaden) and Alcoa, the third largest producer of aluminium in the world. (Photo by FAYEZ NURELDINE / AFP)