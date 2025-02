Streit über Fortsetzung des Gaza-Deals wohl gelöst

Israeli hostage Eliya Cohen, flanked by Palestinian Hamas fighters, gestures waves after being released along with two others as part of the seventh hostage-prisoner exchange ,in Nuseirat in the central Gaza Strip, on February 22, 2025. Three more Israeli hostages were freed by Hamas militants at a ceremony in central Gaza on February 22 after two others were released in the southern part of the Palestinian territory. (Photo by Bashar TALEB / AFP)