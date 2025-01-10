Keine Strafe für Trump im Schweigegeldprozess

Trend Logo

Der designierte US-Präsident Donald Trump erhält im Prozess um eine Schweigegeldzahlung an eine Porno-Darstellerin keine Strafe. Der New Yorker Richter Juan Merchan erhielt aber zugleich die Verurteilung Trumps in dem Verfahren aufrecht. Merchan verhängte eine sogenannte "unconditional discharge" (bedingungslose Straffreiheit), mit welcher der Fall ohne Haft-, Geld- oder Bewährungsstrafe abgeschlossen wird.

Mit dieser symbolischen Strafe bleibt es dabei, dass Trump am 20. Jänner sein Präsidentenamt als verurteilter Straftäter antreten wird. Ein Geschworenengericht hatte Trump schuldig gesprochen, vor der Wahl 2016 Geschäftsunterlagen im Zusammenhang mit Zahlungen an den Pornostar Stormy Daniels Geschäftsunterlagen gefälscht zu haben.

Trump hat dies stets verneint. Es war das erste Mal, dass ein ehemaliger oder amtierender US-Präsident als Straftäter verurteilt wurde.

(FILES) Former US President Donald Trump sits at the defendant's table inside the courthouse as the jury is scheduled to continue deliberations for his hush money trial at Manhattan Criminal Court on May 30, 2024 in New York City. US President-elect Donald Trump asked the Supreme Court on January 8, 2025 to block his sentencing this week for covering up hush money payments to a porn star while he appeals his conviction. Trump made the eleventh-hour plea for a suspension of the criminal proceedings to the nation's highest court after a New York State appeals court dismissed his effort to have the hearing delayed. He is scheduled to be sentenced on January 10. (Photo by Justin LANE / POOL / AFP)

Über die Autoren

