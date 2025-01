Zuckerberg bei Trump in Mar-a-Lago

(FILES) This photo illustration created on January 7, 2025, in Washington, DC, shows an image of Mark Zuckerberg, CEO of Meta, and an image of the Meta logo. Social media giant Meta announced on January 10, 2025 it is dismantling its diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) programs across the company, marking another major shift in strategy as it aligns with politically conservative priorities. (Photo by Drew ANGERER / AFP)