Zahlreiche Tote bei Angriff nahe eines Spitals in Beirut

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken disembarks from his plane upon arrival at the Ben Gurion Airport in Tel Aviv on October 22, 2024. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken landed on October 22 in Israel in a renewed push for a Gaza ceasefire, an AFP reporter travelling with him said, days after Israeli forces killed Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar. (Photo by Nathan Howard / POOL / AFP)