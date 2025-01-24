Verizon mit starken Zahlen und verhaltenem Ausblick

von
Der Überschuss werde im laufenden Jahr voraussichtlich um bis zu drei Prozent steigen, teilte der Mobilfunker am Freitag mit. Beim Free Cashflow, der als Gradmesser für die Dividendenhöhe gilt, prognostizierte das Unternehmen 17,5 bis 18,5 Milliarden Dollar (16,8 bis 17,8 Mrd. Euro). Der Mittelwert von 18 Mrd. Dollar liegt unter der bisherigen Markterwartung von 18,44 Mrd. Dollar.
Zum Jahresabschluss 2024 gewann Verizon weiteren Angaben zufolge 568.000 Mobilfunk-Vertragskunden hinzu. Das sind um etwa 80.000 mehr als von Analysten vorhergesagt und ist der höchste Wert seit fünf Jahren. Der Umsatz lag bei 35,7 Mrd. Dollar.
DALY CITY, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 30: A sign is posted on the exterior of a Verizon store on September 30, 2024 in Daly City, California. A widespread Verizon outage is affecting tens of thousands of Verizon customers across the country and is disrupting their ability to make calls, texts and access the internet. Verizon is working to solve the issue and restore service to customers. Justin Sullivan/Getty Images/AFP (Photo by JUSTIN SULLIVAN / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)