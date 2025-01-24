Verizon mit starken Zahlen und verhaltenem Ausblick

DALY CITY, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 30: A sign is posted on the exterior of a Verizon store on September 30, 2024 in Daly City, California. A widespread Verizon outage is affecting tens of thousands of Verizon customers across the country and is disrupting their ability to make calls, texts and access the internet. Verizon is working to solve the issue and restore service to customers. Justin Sullivan/Getty Images/AFP (Photo by JUSTIN SULLIVAN / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)