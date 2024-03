US-Außenminister hofft auf baldigen Geisel-Deal in Gaza

Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan (R) meets with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken in Jeddah, on March 20, 2024. Blinken touched down on March 20 in the Middle East to bolster international efforts to secure a truce in the Israel-Hamas war, as the threat of famine looms in besieged Gaza. (Photo by Evelyn Hockstein / POOL / AFP)