Selenskyj soll sich laut Orban für Waffenruhe einsetzen

(FILES) Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban (L) talks with Ukraine's President Zelensky during the European Council Summit at the EU headquarters in Brussels on June 27, 2024. After months of treating the European Union with all the evils, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban takes the rotating presidency on Monday, July 1, 2024, more isolated than ever by his position on the war in Ukraine. (Photo by Olivier HOSLET / POOL / AFP)