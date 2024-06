Rund 20 Tote nach Fabrikbrand in Südkorea

In an aerial view, firefighters carry a dead body after extinguishing a fire at a lithium battery factory in Hwaseong on June 24, 2024. Around 20 bodies have been found at a South Korean lithium battery factory after a massive blaze on June 24, the Yonhap news agency said, with firefighters saying they were still searching the building. (Photo by YONHAP / AFP) / - South Korea OUT / NO ARCHIVES - RESTRICTED TO SUBSCRIPTION USE