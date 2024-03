Riad und Moskau verlängern Drosselung der Ölproduktion

A working oil pumpjack is pictured in Taft, Kern County, California on September 21, 2023. California produces 311,000 barrels of crude oil every day, around 2.4 percent of all US production, making it the seventh largest producing state in the union. But it is also at the leading edge of environmentalism in the United States, and is determined to shrink its dependency. (Photo by Frederic J. BROWN / AFP)