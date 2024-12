Putin: Luftabwehr zu Zeitpunkt von Flugzeugabsturz aktiv

Emergency specialists work at the crash site of an Azerbaijan Airlines passenger jet near the western Kazakh city of Aktau on December 25, 2024. The Embraer 190 aircraft was supposed to fly northwest from the Azerbaijani capital Baku to the city of Grozny in Chechnya in southern Russia, but instead diverted far off course across the Caspian Sea. It crashed on December 25, 2024 near the city of Aktau in Kazakhstan. (Photo by Issa Tazhenbayev / AFP)