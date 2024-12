Prorussischer Kandidat wird neuer georgischer Präsident

This handout photograph provided by Georgian Dream party's press service and taken on November 27, 2024 shows former Georgian international football player Mikheil Kavelashvili (2L) being congatulated by party members during a Georgian Dream Party's congress in Tbilisi. Georgia's ruling party on November 27, 2024 nominated far-right politician, former football international Mikheil Kavelashvili for the largely ceremonial post of president, aiming to strengthen its grip on power. The Black Sea nation has been rocked by turmoil since disputed parliamentary elections on October 26 that saw the Georgian Dream party secure a new majority. Alleging the vote was rigged, opposition lawmakers have boycotted the new parliament. (Photo by Georgian Dream party's press service / AFP)