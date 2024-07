Preisschlacht bringt Gewinn bei Tesla unter Druck

(FILES) Tesla electric cars are stationed in a storage area in the Zeebrugge port, northern Belgium on June 21, 2024. Tesla reported a hefty drop in second-quarter profits on July 23, 2024 due to the effect of price cuts while spending aggressively on artificial intelligence and other technology. Elon Musk's electric vehicle company reported profits of $1.5 billion, down 45 percent, on revenues of $25.5 billion, up two percent. (Photo by JOHN THYS / AFP)