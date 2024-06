Momentum Institut: Urlaubskosten haben kräftig angezogen

A SNCF employee walks past a coach of the Berlin-Paris train "nightjet" after it arrived at the Gare de l'Est in Paris on December 12, 2023. A new sleeper service between Berlin and Paris departed from the German capital on December 11, 2023 evening after a decade-long hiatus, as night trains gain in popularity as an alternative to short-haul flights. The route is run by French and German national train operators SNCF and Deutsche Bahn, while the rolling stock is provided by Austrian train company OeBB, whose "Nightjet" trains already criss-cross central Europe. (Photo by Alain JOCARD / AFP)