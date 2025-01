Mindestens fünf Tote bei Bränden in Kalifornien

A home burns during the Eaton Fire in Altadena, California, on January 8, 2025. Rampaging wildfires around Los Angeles have killed at least two people, officials said January 8 as terrifying blazes leveled whole streets, torching cars and houses in minutes..More than 1,000 buildings have burned in multiple wildfires that have erupted around America's second biggest city, forcing tens of thousands of people from their homes. (Photo by Robyn Beck / AFP)