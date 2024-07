Mann in Kenia gestand Tötung von 42 Frauen

Volunteers search through a rubbish dump for human remains at Mukuru slum in Nairobi on July 14, 2024. Eight female bodies have been recovered so far from a dumpsite in a Nairobi slum. The mutilated and dismembered bodies, trussed up in plastic bags, were hauled out of a sea of floating rubbish in the abandoned quarry. Police chiefs said they were pursuing possible links to cults, serial killers or rogue medical practitioners in their investigation into the macabre saga, which has horrified and angered the nation. (Photo by Tony KARUMBA / AFP)