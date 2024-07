Maduro bei Wahl in Venezuela offiziell zum Sieger erklärt

Venezuelan President and presidential candidate Nicolas Maduro gestures as he votes during the presidential election, in Caracas on July 28, 2024. Voters in Venezuela began their ballots in the midst of political unpredictability, with incumbent Nicolas Maduro, who seeks a third six-year term, vowing a "bloodbath" if he loses, which polls say is likely as he lags far behind challenger Edmundo Gonzalez Urrutia in voter intention. (Photo by Juan BARRETO / AFP)