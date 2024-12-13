Macron ernennt Bayrou zum französischen Premier

Trend Logo

Subressort
Nachrichtenfeed
Aktualisiert
Lesezeit
2 min
Bayrou tritt die Nachfolge von Michel Barnier an
©APA/APA/AFP/LUDOVIC MARIN
Frankreichs Präsident Emmanuel Macron hat den 73-jährigen François Bayrou zum neuen Premierminister ernannt. Dieser habe nun die Aufgabe, eine Regierung zusammenzustellen, teilte der Elysée am Freitag in Paris mit. Bayrou ist Chef der mit Macron verbündeten Partei MoDem, die in der politischen Mitte zu verorten ist. Die Mitte-Rechts-Regierung des bisherigen Premiers Michel Barnier war nach einem Streit über das Budget durch ein Misstrauensvotum gestürzt worden.

Der neue Regierungschef wird vor der Aufgabe stehen, eine Regierung zusammenzustellen, die nicht erneut bei der nächsten Gelegenheit durch ein Misstrauensvotum gestürzt wird. Barnier hatte sich lediglich drei Monate im Amt halten können. Seit den vorgezogenen Neuwahlen im Juni hat das Lager von Macron keine Mehrheit mehr. Die Nationalversammlung ist in drei miteinander verfeindete Blöcke gespalten.

(FILES) French centre-right party MoDem president Francois Bayrou (L) and France's President and liberal party La Republique en Marche (LREM) candidate to his succession Emmanuel Macron (R) react during a meeting with citizens at the Palais Beaumont in Pau, southwestern France, on March 18, 2022, as part of the political campaign ahead of the April 10/24 presidential election in France. François Bayrou, one of Emmanuel Macron's possible choices for Matignon as PM, will be received at 08:30 on December 13, 2024, at the Elysee Palace, sources close to the consultations have told AFP. The Modem chairman had already spoken by telephone in the evening of the day before with Emmanuel Macron, who has promised to name his new Prime Minister on December 13 morning. (Photo by Ludovic MARIN / AFP)

