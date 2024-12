Lage in Teilen Syriens stabilisiert laut UNO zusehends

Syrian rebel fighters inspect an abandoned anti-aircraft gun at Mazzeh Military Airport in the west of Damascus on December 12, 2024. The dramatic collapse of Bashar al-Assad's Syrian regime has thrown light into many of the dark corners of his rule, including the industrial-scale export of the banned drug Captagon. Victorious Islamist fighters have seized military bases and distribution hubs for the amphetamine-laced stimulant, which has flooded the black market across the Middle East. (Photo by Bakr ALKASEM / AFP)