Israel sollte laut Trump Atomanlagen des Iran angreifen

FAYETTEVILLE, NORTH CAROLINA - OCTOBER 04: Republican presidential nominee, former U.S. President Donald Trump, participates in a town hall at the Crown Center Arena October 4, 2024 in Fayetteville, North Carolina. The U.S. presidential election is less than 5 weeks away. Win McNamee/Getty Images/AFP (Photo by WIN MCNAMEE / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)