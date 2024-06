Hunter Biden wegen illegalen Waffenbesitzes verurteilt

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE - JUNE 10: Hunter Biden, son of U.S. President Joe Biden, joined by his wife Melissa Cohen Biden, arrive to the J. Caleb Boggs Federal Building on June 10, 2024 in Wilmington, Delaware. The trial for Hunter Biden's felony gun charges resumes today with the defense’s team. Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images/AFP (Photo by Anna Moneymaker / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)