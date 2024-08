Hisbollah veröffentlicht Video von Tunnelsystem

This image grab taken from a video released by the Hezbollah military media press office on August 16, 2024, shows fighters saluting their flag in what the video describes a an underground position. The release of the video comes as negotiators seeking a Gaza ceasefire were to meet for a second day in Qatar, and amid intensified diplomatic activity in Lebanon seeking to avert a broader conflict. (Photo by HEZBOLLAH MILITARY MEDIA OFFICE / AFP) / === RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY CREDIT "AFP PHOTO / HEZBOLLAH MILIRARY MEDIA PRESS OFFICE " - NO MARKETING NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS ===