Hisbollah-Chef kündigt Vergeltung an

An image grab taken from Hezbollah's al-Manar TV on August 1, 2024, shows Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah giving a televised address from an undisclosed location in Lebanon, broadcast at top commander Fuad Shukr's funeral ceremony. Nasrallah warned that the group will respond to an Israeli strike that killed their top military commander, saying his death and that of Hamas's leader "crossed" red lines. (Photo by Al-Manar / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY CREDIT "AFP PHOTO / HO / AL-MANAR" - NO MARKETING NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS