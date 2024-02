Griechische Bauern wollen Athen mit Traktoren lahmlegen

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis delivers a speech during a debate at the Greek Parliament on same-sex marriage and adoption for same-sex couples bill, on February 15, 2024 in Athens. Greece's Parliament was set to legaliseg same-sex marriage and adoption on Thursday, a landmark reform promoted by the conservative government over the opposition of the country's powerful Orthodox Church. (Photo by Angelos TZORTZINIS / AFP)