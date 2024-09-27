Trend Logo

Geschäftsklima in Eurozone trübt sich im September ein

Stimmungsbarometer sank um 0,3 auf 96,2 Punkte
Das Geschäftsklima im Euroraum hat sich leicht eingetrübt. Das Stimmungsbarometer sank im September um 0,3 Punkte auf 96,2 Zähler, wie aus am Freitag veröffentlichten Daten der EU-Kommission hervorgeht. Befragte Volkswirte hatten mit einem Wert von 96,5 gerechnet, nach revidiert 96,5 Zählern im August. Zunächst war von 96,6 Punkten die Rede gewesen.

In Deutschland hatte sich das vom Münchner Ifo-Institut ermittelte Geschäftsklima im September das vierte Mal in Folge eingetrübt: "Die deutsche Wirtschaft gerät immer stärker unter Druck", sagte dazu Ifo-Präsident Clemens Fuest. Auch in der Eurozone geht es konjunkturell bergab, wie aus der Einkaufsmanagerumfrage des Finanzdienstleisters S&P Global herauszulesen ist.

A euro currency sign is pictured inside the headquarters building of the European Central Bank (ECB) ahead of a press conference following the meeting of the governing council of the ECB in Frankfurt am Main, western Germany, on June 6, 2024. The European Central Bank is expected to start cutting interest rates from record highs, its first reduction in nearly five years, but volatile inflation means the path ahead is uncertain. (Photo by Kirill KUDRYAVTSEV / AFP)

