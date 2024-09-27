Geschäftsklima in Eurozone trübt sich im September ein

von
In Deutschland hatte sich das vom Münchner Ifo-Institut ermittelte Geschäftsklima im September das vierte Mal in Folge eingetrübt: "Die deutsche Wirtschaft gerät immer stärker unter Druck", sagte dazu Ifo-Präsident Clemens Fuest. Auch in der Eurozone geht es konjunkturell bergab, wie aus der Einkaufsmanagerumfrage des Finanzdienstleisters S&P Global herauszulesen ist.
A euro currency sign is pictured inside the headquarters building of the European Central Bank (ECB) ahead of a press conference following the meeting of the governing council of the ECB in Frankfurt am Main, western Germany, on June 6, 2024. The European Central Bank is expected to start cutting interest rates from record highs, its first reduction in nearly five years, but volatile inflation means the path ahead is uncertain. (Photo by Kirill KUDRYAVTSEV / AFP)