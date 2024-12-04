Trend Logo

Frankreichs Regierung gestürzt

Frankreich Premier Michel Barnier
©APA/APA/AFP/JULIEN DE ROSA
In Frankreich ist die Regierung von Ministerpräsident Michel Barnier durch ein Misstrauensvotum gestürzt worden. Abgeordnete der rechtsnationalen Partei Rassemblement National (RN) um deren Spitzenpolitikerin Marine Le Pen stellten sich am Mittwochabend wie angekündigt im Parlament hinter einen entsprechenden Antrag aus dem linken Lager. Insgesamt stimmten 574 Abgeordnete für den Antrag und 331 dagegen.

Auslöser war ein Streit über den Staatshaushalt und Baniers Sparpläne. Barnier führte eine Minderheitsregierung, die sich auf das von Präsident Emmanuel Macron gegründete Parteienbündnis Ensemble und die Republikaner stützte. Es ist das erste Mal seit mehr als 60 Jahren, dass eine Regierung in Frankreich durch ein Misstrauensvotum gestürzt wurde. Das Kabinett kann übergangsweise im Amt bleiben, um die Tagesgeschäfte zu erledigen.

France's Prime Minister Michel Barnier ponders during a session of questions to the government at the National Assembly in Paris, on December 3, 2024. On December 3, 2024, the Conference of Presidents of the National Assembly is expected to decide on the date for the debate and vote on a motion of no confidence, which has every chance of being approved, as the Nouveau Front Populaire (NFP) and the Rassemblement National (RN) have announced that they will vote in its favour. (Photo by JULIEN DE ROSA / AFP)

