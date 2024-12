Frankreichs Präsident Macron ernennt neue Regierung

French President Emmanuel Macron and firstlady Brigitte Macron observe a minute of silence as part of a national day of mourning in tribute to the vicitms of the cyclone Chido's passage over the French Indian Ocean territory of Mayotte, at the Elysee presidential Palace, in Paris, on December 23, 2024. Emergency teams are still working at full pace, searching for survivors and supplying desperately-needed aid. At least 35 people were killed on the archipelago-- a death toll the authorities have warned could soar. (Photo by Thomas Padilla / POOL / AFP)