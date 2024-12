Fast 50 Tote bei pakistanischen Angriffen in Ost-Afghanistan

Taliban security personnel are pictured during the funeral ceremony of Khalil Ur-Rahman Haqqani, the Minister for Refugees and Repatriation, in Sarana of Paktia province, south of Kabul, on December 12, 2024. Thousands of Afghans on December 12 attended the funeral of the refugees minister, Haqqani, after he was killed in a suicide bombing in Kabul the day before in an attack claimed by the Islamic State group. (Photo by Wakil Kohsar / AFP)