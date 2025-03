Europäischer Ukraine-Gipfel in London

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky hugs Britain's Prime Minister Keir Starmer upon arrival to attend a bilateral meeting in central London on March 1, 2025 ahead of a European leader's summit the following day. The UK Prime Minister on February 28 vowed "unwavering support" for Ukraine following the breakdown in talks between Zelensky and US President Donald Trump, which saw in front of US and international media, Trump and Vice President JD Vance shouting at Zelensky, accusing him of not being "thankful" and refusing to accept their proposed truce terms. (Photo by Ben STANSALL / AFP)