EU will wieder Zölle für bestimmte Agrarprodukte aus Ukraine

Police officers, customs officers and railway workers stand next to piles of corn lying on the ground near train cars in the village of Kotomierz, Kuyavian-Pomeranian region, Poland on February 25, 2024. Eight wagons of a freight train containing corn, coming from Ukraine according to Kyiv, were opened and their contents dumped on a railway track in Poland on February 25, 2024, the Ukrainian government and Polish police announced. (Photo by Mateusz SLODKOWSKI / AFP)