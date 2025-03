Bundestag billigt Grundgesetzänderungen für Schuldenpaket

Friedrich Merz (C-L), leader of Germany's Christian Democratic Union (CDU), speaks during a session of the Bundestag (lower house of parliament) on March 18, 2025 in Berlin, Germany. German lawmakers will vote on a massive spending boost for defence and infrastructure proposed by chancellor-in-waiting Friedrich Merz amid concern over the United States' commitment to Europe's security. The hastily drawn plans represent a radical departure for a country traditionally reluctant to take on large amounts of debt or to spend heavily on the military, given the horrors of its Nazi past. (Photo by Tobias SCHWARZ / AFP)