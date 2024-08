August-Inflation im Euroraum auf 2,2 Prozent gefallen

People shop at a grocery store on August 14, 2024 in Rosemead, California. US consumer inflation eased slightly in July, according to US Labor Department data published on August 14, 2024,, its smallest 12-month increase since March 2021 and a positive sign for the Federal Reserve as it weighs cutting interest rates. The consumer price index (CPI) rose 2.9 percent last month from a year ago, the Labor Department said in a statement, while a measure that strips out volatile food and energy costs cooled to an annual rate of 3.2 percent. (Photo by Frederic J. BROWN / AFP)